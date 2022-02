OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Oceanside Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old autistic woman.

Victoria Spriggs was last seen in the 3500 block of College Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She is described as 5’10 and weighing 120 pounds.

Police said Spriggs is unfamiliar with the area, frightened, and may not be verbally responsive.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oceanside police or 911.