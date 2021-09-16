Oceanside PD joins other U.S. law agencies to help prevent deaths, injuries near railroads

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department has announced it will be partnering with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S. in hopes of raising awareness of the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains.

According to OPD, 'Operation Clear Track' is the single largest rail safety initiative in the U.S. coordinated by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc.

Operation Clear Track aims to reduce around 2,000 serious injuries and deaths each year in the U.S. around railroad tracks and trains.

In light of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week, an event is being held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, which this year is September 20-26.

“Operation Clear Track is an important annual initiative to help save lives and keep our communities safe,” said Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson.

"In the U.S., every 3 hours a vehicle or person is struck by a train,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh.

"Together we can help stop track tragedies.”

During “Operation Clear Track,” law enforcement representatives report to high-incident railroad grade crossings in Oceanside.

Once onsite, law enforcement officials share safety tips and enforce crossing and trespassing laws as well as write citations and warnings to violators.

For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail safety initiatives and tips, please visit www.oli.org.

