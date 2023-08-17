Oceanside neighborhood shocked after toddler is hit and killed by truck

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An Oceanside neighborhood is heartbroken after a toddler was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of kids of all ages call this neighborhood home.

Many of the parents here say while something like this isn't typical, they want to stress the importance of drivers paying attention.

Jyn is reliving the moments she met her neighbor and his toddler at the community park Monday.

“Talked to the dad, let the baby pet the dog. Remarked on how cute he was," said Jyn, a resident of the Oceanside neighborhood. “I immediately knew that that’s the baby and dad that I met the day before at the park, and of course, that hit hard.”

Oceanside police say a 16-month-old got out of a home near San Tomas Drive.

That child was walking in the road when they were hit by a truck.

Jyn is also a mother and says she can’t imagine the pain the family is feeling.

"No matter what age a child is— losing a child would be devastating," she said.

Oceanside Police don’t think speed or impairment were a factor but are still investigating the situation.

Now, residents are asking their neighbors to be more mindful when driving.

Rady Children's Hospital said over the last year, more than 80 kids have been sent to their trauma unit after being hit walking or on a bicycle by a driver.

“Toddlers and school children are the most vulnerable because they are out and about, and now that schools open again, people really need to be focused," said Lorrie Lynn, manager for injury prevention programs & Safe Kids San Diego program.

She said to limit distractions and pay attention to the road.

The tragedy has shaken up the tight-knit neighborhood.

“I really wanna give them a respectful amount of time, but I’d really love to cut a few flowers from my yard and write like a short little card and not disturb them and just leave it on their porch," said Jyn.

Oceanside police are still investigating this tragedy.

The identity of this toddler still isn't being released.