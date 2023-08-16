Toddler hit, killed by truck in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A toddler has died after being struck by a truck in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The department said the crash happened on the 3200 block of San Tomas Drive just before 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened as a white Ford F-150, driven by a 62-year-old Oceanside resident was traveling west along San Tomas and collided with the toddler.

“Officers arrived on the scene, and life-saving measures were attempted; however, the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:56 pm by paramedics,” police said.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. At this time, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to all impacted by this tragedy,” the department added.