Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Toddler hit, killed by truck in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon

Oceanside police charge transient in April murder
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC 10News
Oceanside police charge transient in April murder
Posted at 8:29 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 23:37:19-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A toddler has died after being struck by a truck in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The department said the crash happened on the 3200 block of San Tomas Drive just before 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened as a white Ford F-150, driven by a 62-year-old Oceanside resident was traveling west along San Tomas and collided with the toddler.

“Officers arrived on the scene, and life-saving measures were attempted; however, the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:56 pm by paramedics,” police said.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. At this time, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to all impacted by this tragedy,” the department added.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

If You Give A Child A Book Story Time