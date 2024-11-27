Oceanside man shot in suspected drive-by shooting during surfing trip

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Oceanside man is back home, after surviving a shooting during a surfing trip to Northern California.

Merrill Roberts’ arm are full of scars, reminders of a dinner turned violent.

Two Fridays ago, after a day of surfing off Santa Cruz, Roberts, his grown son, and two others, were sitting in the outside patio of this restaurant.

As he waited for the waiter to return with his credit card, three men walked out of the restaurant.

“As they were walking out, one of the guys yelled at a car. It pulled over. I noticed the guys ducking and drawing guns,” said Roberts, 55. “I told my table that bullets were about to start flying. After I said that, it was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Roberts.

Roberts believes he was hit with the second or third pop, as his friend struck in the back.

The suspects drive and ran off. The bullet that hit him went through his arm, ribs, a lung, barely missing his aortic valve, which would have been fatal, by a centimeter.

An X-ray shows his spine, where the bullet remains lodged less than an inch away from paralysis.

“I feel blessed talking to you right now,” said Roberts.

Blessed, but still in pain.

The bullet shattered his left arm, which had to be reconstructed. Metal plates now fill much of his arm.

As Roberts began to heal, there was break in the case.

Two men have been arrested in the suspected drive-by gang shooting.

“I feel humbled. I literally dodged more than one bullets even though I took one bullet. It’s a miracle, a second chance to do things even better … This is definitely going to be a great Thanksgiving. I have a lot of gratitude,” said Roberts.

Roberts’ friend was released from the hospital with less serious injuries.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Roberts, a pool contractor, with living and medical expenses.