Oceanside man charged with threatening to kill Sen. Chuck Schumer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Oceanside man has been charged by federal prosecutors with threatening to kill Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York in a voicemail message left at Schumer's Washington, D.C. office last month.

Jonathan Ryan McGuire is accused of sending a profane message to Schumer -- the Democratic Senate majority leader -- in which he threatened to "blow your (expletive) head off" and "send some bullets your way," according to an FBI agent's affidavit filed in San Diego federal court. The caller, who allegedly included several antisemitic and homophobic slurs in his message, also allegedly stated, "Yeah, you guys are real upset huh? You can't murder babies anymore..."

Schumer's staff notified police of the message, which was received on May 3 and came from a phone number attributed to McGuire, according to court documents.

The affidavit also alleges that U.S. Capitol Police have documented "numerous threats by McGuire to various members of U.S. Congress and a USCP officer" between 2019 and 2021, which were allegedly sent by phone and email.

McGuire is charged with one count of threats in interstate commerce and is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.