Oceanside hopes to reduce homeless population with Safe Parking Program

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Homelessness is going down in Oceanside, and a new program may help even more people get off the streets.

It’s been a month since the city opened a Safe Parking site that allows people to sleep in their vehicles overnight while they try to get back on their feet.

It’s a first for Oceanside, and the latest strategy to cut down on homelessness in the area.

The latest Regional Task Force on Homelessness Point-in-Time count shows homelessness in the city is down almost 6%, but people who live around there tell ABC 10News they have mixed reactions to the new project.

The Safe Parking site on 1919 Apple St. has 25 spots, along with amenities like hygiene stations, restrooms, and connections to services like job training and help in finding permanent housing.

The city is running the site along with the nonprofit Dreams for Change, which has been serving San Diegans struggling with homelessness for well over a decade. They’re also working with the LGBTQ Resource Center.

The new 2025 PIT count shows Oceanside has 318 people living on the streets in what’s called unsheltered homelessness.

That’s a step down from last year and represents about two-thirds of the city’s homeless population.

ABC 10News talked to officials from the City of Oceanside and Dreams for Change, who say the parking site serves an important need in the community, helping them connect with people who may not consider themselves homeless.

ABC 10News also met some people who said the parking site is a step in the right direction, but there are still problems with people living on the streets.

The Safe Parking site is open daily from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. If you want to learn more about them, click here to visit https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/housing-neighborhood-services/homeless-services/program-services/oceanside-safe-parking-program.

Dreams for Change operates several other Safe Parking sites around the county.