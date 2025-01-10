Oceanside firefighters helping fight Los Angeles-area fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several San Diego agencies are providing critical support in Los Angeles, including strike teams from San Diego Fire Rescue and Oceanside Fire.

Captain Steven Palmieri is with the Oceanside Fire Department and is part of a strike team sent to the Eaton fire. He and his crew worked through the night Wednesday in Altadena, a neighborhood devastated by the flames.

"The majority of the homes were burnt down, but we were able to save and protect multiple different homes, as well as a church and other commercial buildings and schools yesterday," said Palmieri.

Their work included taking valuables out of people's homes and saving what they could for when the homeowners returned.

"Pictures on the walls and things that would be important to me and my family if that were to happen to me, so just treating it like it's my own family," said the fire captain.

The crew also had to deal with Los Angeles' depleted water system which has led to low water pressure and hydrants that have gone dry. LA officials saying a strained system and a never-before-seen demand is to blame. He says out of 20 fire hydrants the team tried, only about three of them worked.

Despite the challenges and raging wildfires, the Oceanside team says they are staying focused on what they were sent to do and what they've trained for their entire careers.

"This is what we do for a living and we’re here to do the best with what we can with the homes that are still standing," said Palmieri.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the Eaton Fire has burned 13,690 acres and is 0% contained.