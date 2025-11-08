Oceanside Fire Department rescues two from stuck sailboat

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — The Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards rescued two sailors after their 38-foot sailboat got caught in the surf line near Oceanside Harbor Friday night.

Because of large waves near the entrance of the harbor, the boat was pushed into the surf zone, immediately putting both sailors in danger. Two rescue swimmers, one from the fire department and another from the department's Marine Safety Unit worked to get the sailors safely to shore. Lifeguards are working on how to get the sailboat relocated.

Neither of the sailors were hurt in the accident, but Oceanside Fire Department reminded boaters that "wearing a life jacket is the single most effective way to improve survival in an emergency."

