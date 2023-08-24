Watch Now
Oceanside City Council unanimously passes ban on Styrofoam, single-use plastics

Styrofoam and single-use plastics will soon be prohibited in Oceanside after the passage of an ordinane Wednesday night.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:03:58-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday night voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that bans Styrofoam and single-use plastics in the city.

Under the ordinance, Styrofoam would be prohibited in Oceanside starting July 2024.

By January 2025, single-use plastics such as plastic grocery bags will be banned. However, if a store provides them, customers will have to by 10 cents for a bag.

MainStreet Oceanside, the association that oversees businesses in downtown Oceanside, will be in charge of educating businesses about the new rules and to clear up any confusion on the ordinance.

