Oceanside City Council to consider single-use plastic and styrofoam ban

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — By 2025, styrofoam and single-use plastics could be banned in the City of Oceanside. It's the latest city in San Diego County to introduce an ordinance like this.

For some Oceanside businesses, the ordinance won't change much.

"The bags we use are all paper so that probably won't impact us," Riley Rathfon of Parlor Doughnuts says. "We do use plastic straws, but a lot of our customers are okay without straws."

Rathfon's specialty is serving up unique donuts.

She said the ban could also be a plus for the ocean.

"Those little parts, I don't think they'll impact us too much. Since we love the ocean, since our locations are close to the ocean, all of us will be happy about that too — to kinda be helping out the environment a little," she says.

If the city council passes the ordinance, styrofoam would be banned in the area by July 2024.

By January 2025, plastic grocery bags would be banned, but if a store still wanted to provide them— customers would have to pay ten cents.

The Surfrider Foundation reached out to some businesses in Oceanside to push this ban.

They said volunteers have picked up 25,000 pieces of foam this year.

"From what it sounds like, we're trying to get rid of non-recyclable things in shops that don't need to be used and can be replaced with recyclable things," said Conor Goodman, co-founder of 1022 Cafe and Gelateria.

Goodman serves up his Italian specialties in paper products, just like Parlor Doughnuts.

So, the ban also won't change much for his business.

"As long as you do the research, for the same price we can get recyclable materials already," said Goodman.

The ordinance will be introduced Wednesday night and could be approved during the same meeting.

MainStreet Oceanside will be in charge of educating businesses about the ordinance, assuming it passes.

The city council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, which is located at 300 N. Coast Highway.