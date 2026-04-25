Oceanside brush fire 100% contained

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A brush fire that ignited near Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho Del Oro Drive is 100% contained, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

According to Watch Duty, plumes of smoke were visible around 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews will remain in the area to ensure there are no remaining hot spots.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Shelter-in-place orders issued for the El Corazon Senior Center and surrounding communities have now been lifted.

Roads are now open except for Senior Center Drive in both directions and westbound Oceanside Boulevard between Rancho Del Oro Drive and El Camino Real.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.