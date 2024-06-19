Ocean Beach woman, crash victim hoping to reunite with good Samaritans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Ocean Beach woman is trying to track down the drivers she calls her ‘guardian angels,’ after a motorcycle crash on I-5 caused her to tumble some 500 feet.

A few days later, Jessica Nehez's body is littered with reminders of a harrowing crash, but all she feels, is grateful.

“Just had an angel with me,” said Nehez.

Actually, more like seven of them.

This past Saturday, right around noon, Nehez was riding her Harley Davidson from Carlsbad to Ocean Beach, when she ran into trouble near at the I-5/I-805 merge.

Nehez says she couldn’t slow down, her throttle becoming stuck. She says she panicked, and instead of turning off the power, she tapped the brakes, which sent her flying over the handlebars.

“I rolled about 500 feet on the highway. I was rolling uncontrollably,” said Nehez.

Nehez ended up face up in the middle of the highway, slow to move and scared.

“Yelled, ‘Help me!’ A woman came over and said, ‘I'm a nurse.’ She says, ‘You’re okay. We’re blocking the cars from traffic.’ Another woman came over. I was like, 'Please don't let me get hit,’ and she says, ‘I won’t,’” said Nehez.

Her helmet still strapped on, Nehez couldn't see much. She says the women were joined by about five others. Someone called 9-1-1. Another gathered her belongings. The first two women kept talking to her, assuring her she would be safe.

“One man pulled over, came over and started praying on me. Everyone around me got into prayer. I just kept thinking of that movie, ‘Ghost.’ Am I dead, and I just don’t know it yet?” said Nehez.

Nehez, very much alive, was transported to a hospital after emergency crews arrived minutes later. She suffered a sprained ankle, bruised ribs and road rash, but remarkably, was not treated for any broken bones.

Days later, a sore Nehez is tired, but thankful for the good Samaritans who kept her safe.

“Saved my life. Don’t think I would have made it out. It was so busy and hectic,” said Nehez.

Nehez now hopes to track down those good Samaritans.

“I really, really would like to thank them. Words can’t express how I’m grateful I am for these good people in the world,” said Nehez. “They are my heroes, my guardian angel heroes.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the good Samaritans, can email Tips@10news.com

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Nehez with medical and other expenses.

