Ocean Beach man, friend survive brutal stabbing attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An Ocean Beach man is recovering in the hospital after a violent encounter early Sunday morning that left him with a serious stab wound.

According to Chris Abrahamsen, 36, he and a friend had been playing guitars outside Hodad's Ocean Beach on Saturday night when they went to relieve themselves near a dumpster around 1 a.m. That's when a stranger, a woman with long brown hair in her 30s or 40s, suddenly stabbed Abrahamsen's friend.

"I looked over and she's got a knife in him. I mean she was dead silent," Abrahamsen said from his hospital bed. “She looked like a demon. Her eyes were black, and her eyelids were peeled back. And I said, 'What the ****?' As soon as I had that sentence out, she took it right out of him and straight into me.”

The woman plunged the knife blade hard into his chest.

Abrahamsen grabbed the woman's wrist and pleaded with her, saying he had a 12-year-old daughter and asking her not to kill him.

“That’s when her whole face changed. She looked at me. Her lip quivered. She looked really sad. I just started pulling her hand and the knife away, you know, and I was able to pull the knife out, and she dropped the knife right then and there,” said Abrahamsen.

He was able to pull the knife out of his own chest, and the woman took off.

"I thought I was going to die for sure. I thought that was my last thing that I get to do in this life was stop her from killing anyone else," said Abrahamsen.

Despite blood gushing from his wound, Abrahamsen chased after the woman for several blocks before giving up and calling 911. Doctors later told him the knife came less than an inch from his heart, collapsing his lung and slicing his diaphragm. He underwent surgery. Both Abrahamsen and his friend survived the attack.

Abrahamsen said he is grateful they lived through the ordeal, but is now hoping his story can help police identify and arrest the suspect.

"If any one of the variables were different, she would have killed somebody tonight. She was out for murder," Abrahamsen said.

After posting about the incident on Facebook, other Ocean Beach residents sent Abrahamsen a possible identification of the suspect, which he provided to the police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to help Abrahamsen and his friend with their recovery.