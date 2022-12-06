Ocean Beach community center gets help from residents following break-ins

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – An Ocean Beach community center is grateful for the community’s support after it was burglarized twice in a little more than a month’s time.

“We are an exclusive space that has an open door for anybody’s passions that they want to share and create here,” said Shine Ray, an owner of The Template in Ocean Beach.

A surveillance camera at the Template captured a burglar breaking into the business on two different occasions. The first break-in happened in late October, with the second break-in taking place in late November.

“They jumped over the gate in back and kicked open this door, and then kicked open that door and stole our register; all within a minute,” Ray said. “It made us question a lot how we’re going to keep going, honestly, with that kind of vulnerability.”

He said thousands of dollars were stolen and plenty of money in repairs were spent on the center, located on 5032 Niagara Ave.

“Cash in the register and the change box. Then they stole the entire cash register; just literally lifted it up and took it. It took us to the floor. It was a very defeating thing both times,” Ray said.

But the second time stung that much more.

“It wouldn’t be that big of deal for to a place that has a huge really good revenue streams. Though, this place is quite difficult to make money as we are a community center,” Ray said.

After losing well-needed profits and spending money to fix up the center, Ray and the other owners put the word out that they could use some help.

“The GoFundMe and all of the outreach has been absolutely outstanding and incredible ... It’s really boosted our spirits right back up. This is worth it. We have to keep going.”

Ray said a company is donating a security system to The Template including a front and back gate for the business.