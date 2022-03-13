Watch
Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine

Susan Walsh/AP
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Former President Obama said on Sunday, March 13, 2022 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive for the coronavirus. But he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

Obama says on Twitter, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise." Obama is encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S.

There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

