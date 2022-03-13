Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine

Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive for the coronavirus. But he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

Obama says on Twitter, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise." Obama is encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

