Oak Park mobile home park residents voice frustration over power outage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Will Jones has called the Bayview Mobile Estates home for seven years. He told ABC 10News that something happened Sunday night at around 10 p.m. that affected his health.

“We never had a two-day power outage,” Jones said. “For me personally, I use a CPAP machine and a nebulizer machine. So, I have to give myself breathing treatment as well as my CPAP machine when I sleep at night. And I haven’t been able to do that for two days now.”

Jones said he spoke to both the mobile park’s office and San Diego Gas & Electric about the two-day issue.

A spokesperson from SDG&E told ABC 10News that after testing, all of their equipment connecting to the mobile park was working. There appeared to be a safety issue within the mobile home park.

A licensed electrician needed to address the safety issue, which was done, and the SDG&E equipment was then re-energized Tuesday morning.

But SDG&E says it appears there are some customers within the complex who are without power due to a problem in the complex that’s not related to SDG&E equipment.

ABC 10News also called the mobile home park’s office who did say they were very busy and wouldn’t be able to do an interview.

Over the phone, an on-site manager also told ABC 10news they had to keep the phone lines open for calls from residents, contractors and SDG&E as they work with all of those groups to address the situation and putting up generators.

“Our front office has been very diligently giving us emails. We have really great managers. They’ve been giving us emails. And then yesterday they actually walked door-to-door to let us all know,” Carlynn Bradley, a neighbor at the mobile home park, said.

“We shouldn’t have to go through this again. And I’m hoping once they get the problem resolved that it’s a permanent fixture,” Jones said.

Jones told ABC 10News that they did get power tonight through one of those generators that ABC 10News saw on his street.