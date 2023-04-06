Nutritionist shares ways to save money on groceries as CalFresh benefits expire

SAN DIEGO — People struggling to pay for food are about to face another hurdle when Calfresh benefits end later this month. Nearly three million households in California rely on the assistance. Along with rising grocery costs, it's the perfect recipe to empty your bank account. But nutritionist Chris Heslin says thinking ahead can help you save money.

"Produce has not gone up as much as your animal derived products. Your meat, dairy. So I recommend starting in the produce section."

Heslin says it's an area where many shoppers overpay for packaging.

"Carrots are great. A great way to save money on carrots is to buy them loose," said Heslin. "So instead of buying them baby-cut. You're paying for the processing, you're paying for the packaging."

Another trick can cut your grocery bill by up to 25%

"Join the store loyalty program, whichever store you go to," said Heslin. " You can save a lot of money and usually these are free."

Heslin also warns against buying name brands.

"Always try to buy if you can, generic rather than some sort of fancy brand," said Heslin. "Here's a perfect example right here. You've got the same exact thing, the same size of pinto beans. This is your generic, this is your brand name. And you're saving a dollar for the same food."

Those dollars can add up, helping you save hundreds or thousands a year. UCSD released a map to find the most affordable grocery stores near you.