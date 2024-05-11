NTSB: Airplane that crashed in El Cajon neighborhood just completed annual inspection

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — New information from the National Transportation Safety Board detailed that the airplane that crashed in an El Cajon neighborhood on April 28 had just completed its annual inspection.

According to NTSB, the plane's pilot reported that the intent of the flight before the accident was to conduct a test flight in the local area to ensure that everything was functioning properly.

While on the return leg of the flight, NTSB said the pilot "observed a complete loss of engine oil pressure followed by a total loss of engine power."

The pilot, according to the NTSB report, made an off-airport landing on a nearby road. During the process, the plane struck a power line and impacted a telephone pole before stopping upright.

The pilot was hospitalized with serious injuries.

NTSB said the postaccident examination revealed the right wing and fuselage to be substantially damaged, and the wreckage was recovered to a secure location for additional examination.

