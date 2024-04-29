Watch Now
Pilot hospitalized after plane crashed in El Cajon neighborhood near Gillespie Field

Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 22:45:42-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — One person has been hospitalized after an aircraft crashed near Gillespie Field Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lily Avenue, according to the Heartland Fire Department. Officials said the plane reportedly encountered engine problems and clipped power lines as it descended.

The pilot, who sustained injuries in the crash, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities said no other injuries were reported, and no residential structures were damaged.

As of now, the cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. 10News will update the article as more information becomes available.

