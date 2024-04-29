Pilot hospitalized after plane crashed in El Cajon neighborhood near Gillespie Field

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — One person has been hospitalized after an aircraft crashed near Gillespie Field Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lily Avenue, according to the Heartland Fire Department. Officials said the plane reportedly encountered engine problems and clipped power lines as it descended.

@heartlandfire crews on scene of a small plane crash in the area of Lily Ave/Clarke Dr in El Cajon. Avoid the area for next 2 hours — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) April 29, 2024

The pilot, who sustained injuries in the crash, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities said no other injuries were reported, and no residential structures were damaged.

As of now, the cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. 10News will update the article as more information becomes available.