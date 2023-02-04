Notice to remove roadside memorial to fallen troops in Jamul sparks confusion

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) - A notice appeared near a roadside memorial in Jamul for fallen troops demanding it is taken down, sparking anger and confusion.

August 26, 2021, was the deadliest day for American troops in more than a decade: 13 service members were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport after the Taliban takeover.

“It was very devastating to me, and I felt like I had to pay tribute to our service members,” said Alnagar.

Alnagar, a Lawson Valley resident, and several other neighbors were moved to put up a memorial: 13 crosses with the names of the fallen, and more than 13 flags, along Lawson Valley Road near Skyline Truck Trail. The memorial has become an enduring tribute.

“People love the memorial. We actually appreciate and remember these people and the sacrifice for our country,” said Alnagar.

On January 31, a notice, apparently from the county, appeared at the site, demanding the memorial be removed within two weeks for safety reasons.

The phone number supplied, leads to a recording with no mention of the county. Neighbors believed the notice was fake.

“I was just very angry to see someone go to these lengths to basically take down a memorial or tribute,” said Alnagar.

So, ABC 10News made calls to the county to find out. After some digging, a spokesperson says it was a county notice.

A complaint led a road crew to put it up, against protocol. The spokesperson says there should be a safety investigation before such a notice goes up.

As for distance, it’s about six and a half feet from the crosses to the asphalt, and another three feet to the white stripe.

"Never ever has it caused a safety issue, accident,” said Alnagar.

On the day ABC 10News started asking questions, the county removed the notice, but the county spokesperson says they will still be conducting a safety investigation.

“I will do everything in my will to try and work with the county. Going to fight for it to stay up,” said Alnagar.

Alnagar says the memorial is regularly maintained by a group of neighbors. He says he's willing to move items in the memorial, but vows to keep it up.