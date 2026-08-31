Northbound I-5, I-805 lanes to close overnight for restriping

SAN DIEGO — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 and five outside lanes of northbound Interstate 805 will be closed overnight beginning Monday night for restriping work connected to a $113.7 million freeway improvement project, Caltrans officials said.

The closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday between Torrey Hills and University City.

The five lanes being closed on northbound I-805 are lanes three through seven. The I-5 local bypass lane will remain open for northbound traffic.

The work is part of the I-5 Asset Management Project, which is intended to restore pavement, improve ride quality and reduce maintenance needs along portions of the freeway in San Diego, Chula Vista and National City.

The project extends from Camino De La Plaza to just south of Via De La Valle.

``The project will rehabilitate pavement along the main roadway, shoulders and freeway ramps to extend the life of the existing highway,'' according to Caltrans.

The project began in April and is expected to be completed in late 2027.

When completed, the improvements will include upgrades intended to improve freeway performance and safety, according to Caltrans.