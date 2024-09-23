North Park squatter home neighbors meet with mayoral candidate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite a notice to vacate, demands to bring the property up to code, and locks on the gates, the City of San Diego continues to receive reports of trespassers at two vacant properties on Dale Street in North Park, one of which was set on fire last month.

Now, neighbors are meeting with city officials and mayoral candidate Larry Turner to discuss potential solutions.

“The squatters really took over and became entrenched in those two homes, which have been vacant for decades,” said neighbor Andy Laub. He and his wife, Natalie, are hoping for answers alongside other concerned residents living near the properties.

Following repeated 911 calls, break-ins, drug use accusations, and now lawsuits, one of the homes was set ablaze last month.

"Now that the fire has happened, these homes have been haphazardly boarded up. What's next?" Laub asked.

The situation prompted the City of San Diego and the City Attorney’s Office to meet with neighbors last Wednesday to discuss next steps.

Laub and other residents have also reached out to Turner, Mayor Todd Gloria's challenger in the upcoming election.

“We figured if we’re already working with the city, let’s see what the mayoral candidate would do about it,” Laub said.

Mayor Gloria was invited to the meeting but declined. A spokesperson for Gloria’s office said city staff are actively addressing the issue, and it would be inappropriate to mix city resources with a campaign event.

Event organizers said the property owner hasn’t done enough to secure the homes and are interested in hearing how Turner would address squatting issues like this one.

"What I hope to hear from him are actual steps to address the problem," Laub said. "It’s not just about two houses on one block; this is happening all over the city."

The city said the property owner has been cooperative with police, though he is countersuing neighbors who filed a lawsuit against him.

