North Park shoppers opt for sustainable 'Green Friday'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Instead of opening their wallets for Black Friday, some San Diegan shoppers decided to make use of their finances with ‘Green Friday.’

At Pure Project craft brewery in North park, shoppers passed on the intensity of Black Friday in favor of the Green Friday Holiday Market.

“I hate trying to fight crowds, trying to fight people for things,” said shopper Twyla Martinez.

“I don't like the competitiveness of the ‘got to get the deal,’ said shopper Megan Haugh.

It’s unclear exactly when Green Friday started, but for the last several years, environmentalists have promoted it. While some encourage folks to buy nothing on this day, others ask shoppers to focus on sustainability.

From candle holders made up of coconut shells and purses made from furniture swatches to stockings created from grain bags, vendors in North Park offered up plastic-free options for local, sustainable, and reusable gifts.

“A lot of things are contributing to fast fashion and end up in the landfill … This gives you another options to buy gifts that you’re probably are going to be buying anyway, but in a way that’s more sustainable and gives your products more longevity,” said Cassy Cardenas of Pure Project brewery.

“We have to care for our earth. There’s so much consumerism in our culture. I want to get away as much as possible. I want things that are well made, that are going to last a long time, that are made of natural materials as much as possible,” said Haugh.

For Martinez, eco-friendly usually means more unique.

“I like to buy the perfect gift. Something unique is really special,” said Martinez. “My goal is to do my part in saving this one planet that we have.”

