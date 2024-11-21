North County woman charged for alleged unsupervised 'aggressive' dogs

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Criminal charges have been filed against a Rancho Santa Fe woman following complaints to county animal services alleging her dogs have been roaming unsupervised throughout the community.

Debra Barkley, 68, pleaded not guilty earlier this week to misdemeanor counts of maintaining a public nuisance, which carry a maximum possible penalty of six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said neighbors made more than a dozen complaints about Barkley's dogs, which were "routinely allowed to escape her property unsupervised and are aggressive to community members, including children."

Barkley has also been the subject of complaints from animal activist groups such as the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals, who said neglected, emaciated horses and dogs have been spotted on a separate property, including one horse that died.

In a statement, the D.A.'s Office acknowledged those complaints and said, "Every report of potential animal abuse is taken seriously and is investigated by the Department of Animal Services, and where the evidence supports it, is reviewed by the DA's Office for criminal charges.

While the charges filed in this case relate to dogs and not horses maintained by Barkley, "the charges allow for a court to order enhanced supervision and monitoring that can ultimately result in the protection of animals on all of Ms. Barkley's properties," the D.A.'s Office said.

