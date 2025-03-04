North County Transit District coastal rail service suspended for two weekends in March

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The North County Transit District will temporarily suspend all coastal rail service for two weekends this month to perform routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work, officials announced Tuesday.

The first coastal rail line closure will be this weekend, and the second closure will take place on March 22 and 23, according to the NCTD.

The NCTD Coaster service between San Diego and Oceanside will also be temporarily suspended during maintenance, and will resume after each closure on March 10 and 24.

"Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre-determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects," the NCTD said in a statement.

Transit officials said that no trains will operate during the weekend closures other than test trains and construction vehicles.

"Equipment will be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekend," the NCTD said.

According to the NCTD, residents along the corridor should remain alert and the public is reminded to only cross the rail line at lawfully designated rail crossings.

Maintenance work this Saturday and Sunday will take place in the following locations:



Track Maintenance, San Onofre to Pulgas (daytime only)

Track Maintenance, Poinsettia station to La Costa overpass (24-hour operations)

Track Maintenance, Cedar Street to Beech Street in San Diego (daytime only)

Station Improvements, Carlsbad Village Station (24-hour operations)

Maintenance work on March 22 and 23 will take place in the following locations:

Track Maintenance, Miramar to Washington Street (daytime only)

Track Maintenance, Sorrento Valley Station (24-hour operations)

The NCTD urged customers to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. Alternatives for Coaster passengers may include Breeze Route 101 or San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Trolley and Bus connections.

More information on schedules can be found at GoNCTD.com/Schedules or by contacting NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.