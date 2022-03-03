North County Polish women collecting items for children fleeing Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to the U.N. refugee agency, at least a million people have fled Ukraine in less than a week. Many are going to neighboring countries like Romania and Poland.

Here in San Diego, those with ties to Eastern Europe continue collecting donations to send any necessary supplies. Now, a pair of Polish women are collecting supplies for children in need. They say family members have told them, grocery and supply stores are already low or out of stock.

They are hoping to collect things like baby formula, powdered milk, baby bottles, and diapers.

As she collects donations, Aggie Carpenter, of Oceanside is also trying to get her grandparents out of Poland, for her peace of mind.

So far, they have refused because they've taken in a Ukrainian family of four and want to stay and help.

Helping is not a foreign concept for Aggie's family, her grandfather was just six years old during World War II. Back then, his parents housed Jewish people during Germany's invasion of Poland.

Aggie thinks this is why Polish people have been so quick to help the hundreds of thousands fleeing Ukraine now.

The women are hoping to send a shipment of items as early as this Friday. If you'd like to help, you can reach out to them on Instagram.

