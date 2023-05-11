North County nonprofit prepares to help migrants possibly coming to community

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Title 42 is set to be lifted Thursday night, and that means the beginning of a new effort for Escondido-based Interfaith Community Services.

“That's what we do, in general, here in the community. It's helping anyone any which way that we can,” said Jay Lopez Gonzalez, a peer support specialist at Interfaith Community Services. "We're there to help and make them feel safe and comfortable."

It was just last Christmas when Interfaith Community Services CEO Greg Angela said migrants were dropped off at transit centers in Oceanside. Now, the organization is trying to jump ahead in hopes of laying out an action plan with other nonprofits.

"So, today's planning meeting was about identifying which faith communities might be able to offer up shelter, which volunteers can be boots on the ground responders, who has basic hygiene items, who can donate gift cards. And to share with our government partners that there is a need for emergency shelter,” Angela said.

The nonprofit is finding one way to help migrants potentially being dropped off in North County.

Since the initial drop off, a few hundred backpacks with hygiene items have been gathered and would be handed out along with a few rechargeable cell phone chargers for migrants to utilize.

"A lot of individuals come here and their cell phones are out of battery. They need to contact their sponsor family who they can reunite with. So practical items to help them both have their basic needs met. And then also to be able to travel on; the family they're reuniting with,” Angela said.

Lopez Gonzalez said being picked to be a site leader to help migrants is moving.

"I felt very honored they would think of me. I'm excited and looking forward to helping all of these people across safely,” Lopez Gonzalez said.

If you want to donate to Interfaith Community Services, you can do so at their website, https://www.interfaithservices.org/.