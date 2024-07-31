Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Young child rushed to hospital after being found in Oceanside pond

oceanside_police_suv.jpg
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
oceanside_police_suv.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OCEANSIDE< Calif. (KGTV) — A young Oceanside child was rushed to the hospital after being found floating in a small pond Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 2800 block of Benet Road.

Police said the child’s mother found the one-and-a-half-year-old not breathing.

“The mother began screaming, which caught the attention of Reach Medics who were on scene at the nearby Fire Training Center,” police said.

The child was life-flighted to the hospital, according to police.

“Detectives from the Oceanside Police Department’s Family Protection Unit responded to the scene to investigate this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Morris at 760-453-4905.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!