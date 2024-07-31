Young child rushed to hospital after being found in Oceanside pond

OCEANSIDE< Calif. (KGTV) — A young Oceanside child was rushed to the hospital after being found floating in a small pond Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 2800 block of Benet Road.

Police said the child’s mother found the one-and-a-half-year-old not breathing.

“The mother began screaming, which caught the attention of Reach Medics who were on scene at the nearby Fire Training Center,” police said.

The child was life-flighted to the hospital, according to police.

“Detectives from the Oceanside Police Department’s Family Protection Unit responded to the scene to investigate this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Morris at 760-453-4905.