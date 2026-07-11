Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash location in the 2700 block of El Camino Del Norte at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday, according to SDSO Sgt. Kristy Trampus.

A 2025 Nissan Z was going westbound on El Camino Del Norte at the same time the woman was walking across the street, Trampus said.

"The vehicle and pedestrian collided in the roadway, and the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries on scene," she said. "The driver of the Nissan remained on scene and was uninjured following the collision. The use of alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor in this ongoing investigation."

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