Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, hit-and-run in cyclist's Oceanside death

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A woman who struck and killed a bicyclist in Oceanside, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death.

Bailey Tennery, 24, is slated to be sentenced next month in connection with the death of 27-year-old Carlsbad resident Jackson Williams, who was struck July 15 while riding on Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5.

Tennery's plea did not include any stipulations of what sentence she will receive.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about 11:30 p.m. July 15 about a bicyclist lying in the eastbound lane of the street, said Oceanside Police Department Sgt. David Paul.

Williams, who sustained major head trauma, died at the scene, according to the sergeant.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard under the Interstate 5 overpass, Paul said.

Tennery was arrested just over a week later at her Oceanside home, and officers seized her 2014 black Nissan Versa Note, according to Paul.