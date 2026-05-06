Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Escondido man's death

VISTA (CNS) - A woman charged with causing the death of an Escondido

man during an encounter that she recorded for her OnlyFans site pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter.

Michaela Rylaarsdam, 32, who initially faced a second-degree murder charge in the case, is slated to be sentenced next month to four years in state prison in connection with the 2023 death of 55-year-old Michael Dale.

Prosecutors allege videos recorded of the incident showed Dale with his wrists bound, a plastic bag over his head, and duct tape over his mouth for several minutes.

Rylaarsdam ultimately called 911 for help. Dale died at a hospital the following day.

Prosecutors allege the victim's death stemmed from oxygen deprivation due to the items placed on his head.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing last fall, Dale paid Rylaarsdam just over $11,000 and made a series of requests in text messages that included tying him up, wrapping him in cling wrap, and gluing boots to his feet.