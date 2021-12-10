Woman dies after being struck by car in Vista, impairment suspected

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Impairment is suspected in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Vista Thursday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call around 9:34 p.m. about a serious injury following the collision of a car and pedestrian in the 300 block of Pomelo Drive.

Deputies say based on their preliminary investigation, a tan Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on Pomelo Drive and struck a 44-year-old female woman who had walked into the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

SDSO says the driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Deputies believe the woman was under the influence of alcohol, and impairment is not suspected of being a factor with the driver of the Hyundai.