Woman arrested for DUI at Escondido checkpoint

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and a second was cited for driving on a suspended license at a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, city officials said.

The sobriety roadblock was held at El Norte Parkway and Ash Street from 5:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The woman who was arrested was on probation for a previous DUI arrest, police said.

In addition to the aforementioned arrest and citation, 17 others were cited for driving without a license.

A total of 2,493 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, police said. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held on Friday, Aug. 28.

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