Woman arrested for allegedly setting her parents house on fire in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman accused of setting her parents' house on fire in Encinitas shortly after they had an argument is facing multiple charges.

Stacey Eaton, 42, is charged with arson to an inhabited dwelling, elder abuse, and a violation of a restraining order in connection with the incident.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday about smoke coming from a home in the 1400 block of Via Terrassa.

Deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the small fire, which was just confined to one room. The home only suffered moderate smoke damage.

SDSO says no one was at home at the time of the fire, and it raised suspicion among firefighters and investigators.

After an investigation, officials determined that someone started the fire. Authorities later found out that Eaton and her parents had an argument earlier in the afternoon.

The sheriff's department says deputies found Eaton hiding a couple of blocks away from the home several hours later and took her into custody. She was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on her charges.