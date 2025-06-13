Water used to extinguish Carlsbad condo fire destroys residents' home

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — On Monday, a Carlsbad condo community went up in flames.

“Grabbed my cats because I wasn't sure of the severity of it, and but they kept banging on my door. They eventually did get them out all safe and sound, so I really want to thank the fire department for helping them get them out,” said Vikki Johnson, who’s condo flooded on Monday.

The fire started in the upstairs condo, burning it to the beams.

The four-unit building was doused by crews putting out the fire.

But the damage was already done.

“I mean they're calling it a total loss, so I mean all of our furniture, because it's completely soaked in water, and then all of the walls are buckling,” Johnson said.

Vikki Johnson and her husband, Rob Sellers, are now starting from scratch.

“This makes me sad more than anything. I don't know what the inside of a wall looks like. I don't ever want to see what the inside of a wall looks like,” Johnson said.

But as the walls came down, a sign came up.

“So we were standing watching the condo burn, and there was a 4 rent sign up in the window for the unit two doors down,” Johnson said.

As the couple starts to rebuild, their foundation is rooted in their community.

“Thankful, thankful for all the neighbors,” said Rob Sellers.

A fundraiser has been set up for Johnson and Sellers, as they have to replace all of their furniture. You can donate at this link.

