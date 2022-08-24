Water main break causes street closure in Vista, San Diego sheriff says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water main break nearby the intersection of Oak Drive and Monte Mar Road has caused a street closure in Vista, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The department tweeted about the water line break at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A sheriff watch commander says Oak Drive is closed in both directions in that area, and the closure is expected to last all day.

"Expect delays, thank you for your cooperation," the tweet says.

The Vista Irrigation District says water service to two apartment complexes near Oak Drive has been impacted. Crews from the district are still working to determine the extent of the damage to the road.

No property damage has been reported as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the district.

"At this time Vista Irrigation District crews are on site and will remain onsite until repairs are complete... We estimate water service to be restored by 7:30 p.m.," district management analyst Alisa Nichols told 10News in an email.

Sky10 was sent to the area to gather visuals for the 10News team.