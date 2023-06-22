WATCH: Family of Bobcats plays in Escondido backyard

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A couple living in Escondido was pleasantly surprised to witness a family of bobcats relaxing and frolicking in the backyard of their home Tuesday.

Paul Greenwood and his wife were lucky enough to get videos of the cute felines, sharing the encounter with ABC 10News.

The video shows a bobcat mother and her three kittens lounging around in the Greenwood's back garden. The kittens eventually began to play with one another while the mom was on standby.

Paul says the big cats were there for about 30 minutes before finally leaving, and it was their first time spotting bobcats in their neighborhood.

"Very unusual, especially as we do not back up to any open area," said Greenwood.

"And no one around here has ever seen one before. We were the lucky ones I guess!"

According to the San Diego Humane Society, it’s not uncommon for San Diegans to encounter wildlife in their backyards, even at homes in more populous areas.

"If a wild animal like a bobcat comes into your backyard, San Diego Humane Society recommends first bringing all pets safely inside and then opening any fences that enclose your yard," SDHS said in a released statement Wednesday."

"You can deter wildlife by keeping outdoor lights on, especially when it’s dark out, and making loud noises. Wild animals are most often afraid of human presence and will generally leave on their own, not wanting to dwell in the unpleasant environment. To prevent wildlife from coming into your yard and home, remove any food and water from outside, including birdfeeders."

More tips from San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team about coexisting with local wildlife can be found here.