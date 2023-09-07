WATCH: Deputies release surveillance video of San Marcos Baskin-Robbins burglary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance video of a burglary at a Baskin-Robbins in San Marcos as deputies continue to investigate two break-ins at the store.

According to the department's press release, the first burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 14, at the ice cream shop located in the 700 block of Nordahl Road. Two burglars used a combination to open a lockbox containing the store's key before breaking in and taking $120 in cash, the release says.

The burglars also damaged the store's security system in the process.

The second burglary happened three days later in broad daylight. At around 11:30 a.m. on July 17, two burglars shattered the same store's front glass door. The criminals located and broke into the safe, stealing about $1,500 in cash, according to deputies.

"Damage to the safe is estimated at around $2,500," the release says.

Deputies say the first burglar is about 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds. The second burglar is roughly 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds, the release states.

The surveillance video deputies released on Thursday, Sept. 7, is from the first burglary.

If you have any information for deputies about these burglaries, reach out to the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5246. You can reach out to Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous with your tip. Information leading to an arrest could net you a $1,000 reward.