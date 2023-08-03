Vista man accused of attacking elderly parents, neighbor, & neighbor's dog

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly attacking his elderly parents, a neighbor, and the neighbor's dog in North San Diego County early Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 49-year-old Barry Knowlton is charged with attempted murder, felony elder abuse, burglary, and cruelty to animals.

The attacks started just before 6 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Via Christina in Vista.

Deputies say Knowlton choked his mother multiple times and punched his father in the face. He then proceeded to get on top of his father and choked him while covering his mouth to stop him from breathing.

After attacking his parents, Knowlton allegedly broke into a neighbor's house and attacked a small dog before getting into a fight with the neighbor.

SDSO says once authorities arrived at the scene, Knowlton was arrested without incident and taken to the Vista Detention Facility where he is booked on his charges.

The parents received injuries to their neck and face from the attack and were treated at the scene by paramedics. The neighbor only had a hand injury, and the dog is recovering from its injuries.