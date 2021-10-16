Vista football coach to sit out game after video of grabbing player by jersey, school says

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a Vista High School football coach making contact with a player earlier this month.

In a letter to Vista High parents, principal David Jaffe said coach Dave Bottom will not be attending Friday night's football game, after Jaffe said officials received video that showed Bottom "grabbing a student player by the jersey at the end of the game" on Oct. 8.

"Our employees are strictly advised they may not use physical contact to discipline or, as was the case in this situation, to get a student player's attention. While the incident was brief and thankfully did not result in any physical altercation or harm, it was not acceptable," the letter read.

Jaffe's letter said that, "Bottom apologized to the student and followed up with an apology to his parent once the game was over. I accept that Coach Bottom is genuinely remorseful for this action, however it must be properly addressed ... He has accepted this decision with integrity and professionalism."

Vista Unified confirmed to ABC 10News that its Human Relations team was investigating the incident, but did not discuss any further details, citing privacy rights.

Jaffe's letter to parents said Bottom would not be coaching practice on Monday or Tuesday.

ABC 10News has reached out to Bottom for comment and are waiting to hear back.