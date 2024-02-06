Visitors run into rain with latest storm sweeping through North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif (KGTV) – The Monday rain was not what the two travelers had expected to see during their first trip to Southern California.

Katherine Bastedo, who was also visiting the area with Brad Bastedo, is from Pennsylvania. She said it was raining when they both left the East Coast.

“We were kidding on the way out on the plane that Albert Hammond did lie! It does rain in Southern California,” Brad Bastedo said.

While some were keeping an eye on the forecast, still, the gloomy and stormy sky wasn’t exactly on their cross-country itinerary.

“So I did see it coming. But, when I first planned the trip out here, I was excited to get some warm weather but definitely didn’t get that this time,” Evan Vonkattengell, who is visiting from Virginia, said.

There were those brave enough to get on their boards, deciding to take advantage of the bigger swells hitting the shores of Oceanside.

Lifelong surfer Steve Hix even said these storms aren’t what some may be used to in Southern California.

“These storms we’re getting here are unusual, you know. They’re pretty consistent and powerful, like the surf. That’s no joke. You got to be careful out there,” Hix said.

While the rain may be coming down, they’ll see sunshine in North County on the horizon soon.

“I came down here to do some golfing now that I’m retired. I’ve gotten some rounds of golfing in, but I was hoping to do a little more. I understand it’s coming up in a few days, but I’ll wait for it,” Bill McConkey, who is visiting from Canada, said. “Optimistic, it’s going to pick up.”