Victims fatally struck by cars on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner has released the names of two people who died after being struck by two different vehicles in Oceanside on the night of Thanksgiving.

Harold Ray, 59, and Shannon Breer, 53, were walking across the street on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive around 8:30 p.m. when they both were initially hit by a Toyota SUV traveling eastbound.

The medical examiner says the driver stopped and called 911 to report the incident. While waiting for emergency crews to show up, a Ford sedan traveling eastbound on the same street swerved to avoid the Toyota SUV and Ray and Breer were struck again by the sedan.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene once responding paramedics arrived. The cause of their deaths was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries.