Vehicle in Tennessee Amber Alert spotted in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV) — The vehicle in an ongoing Tennessee Amber Alert search was found in Southern California Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the silver Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tag 42MY10 was found in San Clemente.

According to the bureau, 3-year-old Noah Clare went missing on November 11. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes. Noah is approximately three feet, five inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

The department said Noah may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare, who is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Jacob is 35-years-old, six foot, seven inches tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

