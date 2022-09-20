Watch Now
Vehicle hits, severely injures pedestrian in San Marcos

Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 20, 2022
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported.

The accident at Via Vera Cruz and West San Marcos Boulevard took place at about 9:15 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the pedestrian, described only as "elderly," to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.

The accident forced the closure of traffic lanes in the area for about two hours, the lieutenant added.

