Unconscious woman rescued from vehicle prior to fire

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A woman who was knocked unconscious in an Oceanside

crash today was pulled from her vehicle by good Samaritans moments before it burst into flames.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound Vista Way (State Route 78) over the Interstate 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle was starting to ignite when the good Samaritans got the unconscious woman out, a witness told the CHP.

A witness also said that people moved about 15 feet from the burning vehicle, which blocked the far left lane and appeared to be going to explode, the CHP stated.

All westbound lanes were shut down until 6:03 p.m., when the far right lane was reopened, and the involved vehicles were either towed or driven away. By 6:20 p.m., all lanes were reopened, the CHP stated.

The condition of the rescued woman was not immediately available.

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