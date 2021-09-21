Three victims stabbed near Oceanside High School

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police are investigating after three people were stabbed near Oceanside High School Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of two individuals who were stabbed.

According to police, a man stabbed a female student near the face. The suspect also stabbed a male bystander in the stomach and another female in the arm.

The identity of the victims and suspect have not been released at this time.



10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.