Two victims identified in deadly Deer Spring hillside crash

Two people were killed after authorities said the car they were in plunged down a hillside in the Deer Springs area.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two victims who died when their car plunged down a hillside in the Deer Springs area last week.

Authorities said 17-year-old Andrew Manriquez and 19-year-old Hugo Alfredo Ramirez had just left a nearby party when the crash occurred on April 2.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Lawrence Welk Court.

According to CHP officials, Ramirez was driving a 2016 Toyota Scion traveling eastbound on Lawrence Welk Court when -- for reasons unknown -- Ramirez veered off the roadway and down an embankment.

Authorities said they received a call from several people reporting that their friends had been in a crash and spotted the wreckage about 500 feet down a hillside.

Ramirez and Manriquez were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

