2 dead after car plunges down hillside in Deer Springs area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people died after authorities said the car they were in plunged down a hillside in the Deer Springs area early Friday morning.

Authorities discovered the bodies of two people off Lawrence Welk Lane after receiving a call from several people reporting that their friends had been in a crash just after midnight.

The friends who reported the crash said they spotted the wreckage of the car about 500 feet down a hillside.

Responding emergency crews went to the car and found two people dead inside.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. The CHP is also working to track down the group of friends that made the emergency call.

Authorities said the two crash victims had just left a nearby party when the crash occurred.