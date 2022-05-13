Two sought for attempted murder in San Marcos stabbing

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of finding two men accused of stabbing a teenager in northern San Diego County last month.

According to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers, 18-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 22-year-old Serafin Cervantes are wanted for attempted murder in the stabbing of a 15-year-old victim.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday, April 19 in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos. The victim was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Gonzalez is described by police as a Hispanic man standing 5'6" tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has a thin build with black hair and brown eyes.

Cervantes is described by police as a Hispanic man standing 5'5" tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this incident is urged to contact the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at (760) 510-5200.